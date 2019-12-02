Steve Bullock, Joe Sestak Drop Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Steve Bullock / Medium

Montana Governor Steve Bullock and former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak have dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

Bullock announced his exit in a post on Medium: “Today, I announced that I’m suspending my campaign for President. While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering into this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates.”

A Bullock aide told the New York Times that he won’t run for U.S. Senate as some had hoped: “The governor, however, has repeatedly said that he has no desire to do so. His spokeswoman, Galia Slayen, said Monday that Mr. Bullock would complete his term as governor and would not seek to challenge Mr. Daines. ‘While he plans to work hard to elect Democrats in the state and across the country in 2020, it will be in his capacity as a governor and a senior voice in the Democratic Party — not as a candidate for U.S. Senate,’ Ms. Slayen said.”

Said Sestak in a statement: “I want to thank you for the honor of running for President of the United States of America. It has been an endeavor filled with immeasurable wisdom, passions, humor and insights to, and from, the people of America.”