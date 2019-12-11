Thanos Creator Blasts Trump After Campaign Tweet Compares President to Genocidal Marvel Villain: ‘How Sick is That?’

Donald Trump’s campaign late Tuesday tweeted a bizarre and disturbing video comparing the president to Thanos, a Marvel villain from The Avengers who snaps his fingers to destroy half the world’s population. In the tweeted clip, it’s the Democrats Trump is shown destroying. “House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is inevitable,” the campaign wrote in the tweet.

The Trump campaign is now comparing the President to Thanos, the genocidal villain from The Avengers. This is bizarre. Even for them. (And they leave out the part where Thanos loses in the end) https://t.co/Cc4cWp1dbe — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 10, 2019

Jim Starlin, the comic book writer and artist who created Thanos in 1973, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the Trump campaign tweet: “After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer. How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately, all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”