Puerto Vallarta Sheraton Tells ‘Mr. Gay Canada’ Josh Rimer and His Fiancé it Won’t Host a Wedding Between Two Men: WATCH

Mr. Gay Canada 2019 Josh Rimer and his fiancé Heath wanted to have their wedding at the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center in the popular Mexican LGBTQ resort destination of Puerto Vallarta but the hotel told them that it won’t host a same-sex wedding.

Rimer described the complex, frustrating, and homophobic experience he had trying to book the hotel for the wedding in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

“This is probably the most homophobic experience I’ve ever encountered personally in my entire life. … It’s not like I’m trying to book a wedding in Uganda! This is Puerto Vallarta! It should not be an issue.”

Rimer said the manager at the hotel told him “we don’t specialize in same-sex weddings” and suggested other hotels that do in “this very, long, weird, rambling answer.”

Rimer later received an email from the manager that read, in part: “I am infinitely grateful that you have thought of Sheraton for your big day., however, our hotel and our staff is not specialized to carry out an equal wedding and we would not like to take your wedding as a trial and error as our service could be poor compared to what characterized Sheraton, because we know and we are aware that is your special day for you and your fiancé, and do not want that by our non-specialized service some conflict can be generated on your big day.”

Wrote Rimer: “I still can’t believe this happened today and is even a thing we need to worry about in 2019. I guess moving forward we’ll have to be sure to be upfront with the fact that we’re both men when it comes to anything we want to book that has to do with our wedding, which is pretty sad and just another example of how we still have a ways to go toward equality.”