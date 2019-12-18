Anti-LGBTQ Extremist Tim Wildmon Says He’s Joined Trump’s Faith Advisory Council But White House Has ‘No Idea What He’s Talking About’

On Monday, American Family Association president Tim Wildmon and his anti-LGBTQ organization put out a press release announcing he was joining Trump’s faith advisory council, but the White House has “no idea what he’s talking about.”

Wrote AFA: “Headline after headline analyze the important role evangelical Christians played in President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and continue to play in his presidency and his possible re-election in 2020. Now, American Family Association (AFA, www.afa.net) President Tim Wildmon has been named to President Trump’s faith advisory council, made up of key leaders who support and help guide the president’s faith-based initiatives, give insight on policy important to evangelicals and, most importantly, pray for the president.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told the Washington Blade on Wednesday: “I have no idea what he’s talking about. There is no such thing as a White House Faith Council or Advisory Board. There is a Faith & Opportunity Initiative led by an advisor, Pastor Paula White, but it does not include a council or advisory board.”