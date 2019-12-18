Trump/Jesus, Kumail Nanjiani, Susan Collins, Endangered Species, Adam Driver, Pet Shop Boys, Jussie Smollett: HOT LINKS

TRUMP TO JESUS. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) compares Trump to Jesus: “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

.@RepLoudermilk: "When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process." pic.twitter.com/t5z6ExlHDb — CSPAN (@cspan) December 18, 2019

ENDANGERED SPECIES. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to investigate claims that Donald Trump Jr. killed rare sheep in Mongolia and transported it back to U.S. illegally.

THIRST TRAP. Newly buff Kumail Nanjiani becomes Pornhub model for a moment.

SUSAN COLLINS. GOP Maine senator vows “impartial justice” in resurfaced clip from Clinton impeachment. “Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is seen as one of the potential swing votes in the upcoming Senate trial of President Donald Trump. This means that not only does she have the power to deny Trump the complete support in of his own party, but she could have significant power to shape the course of the Senate trial itself.” ALSO. Collins launches reelection bid….

“…in order to fulfill our duty to do impartial justice.” — Susan Collins (1999) during the Clinton impeachment.



Susan Collins, we're going to hold you to your own words in 2020. pic.twitter.com/DFKO6Qwqsp — Be A Hero (@BeAHeroTeam) December 18, 2019

SUMMER ZERVOS. Phone records provide “irrefutable evidence” of sexual assault allegations against Trump: ‘Trump’s company had tried to shield the cellphone records from the case by designating them confidential because they showed a phone number once used by the president. Mariann Wang, who represents Zervos, called the argument “absurd,” and the Trump Organization agreed to remove the designation.’

FRESH AIR? Adam Driver walked out of an interview with NPR’s Terry Gross.

KENTUCKY. Killer pardoned after Republican mega-donor ‘s urging: “Terry Forcht, founder of Corbin-based Forcht Bank, has given more than $1 million to Republican candidates, committees and super PACs over the past decade, state and federal campaign records show.”

SPOKANE. Parks supervisor accused of harassing gay employee gets $100,000 settlement: “Adriano Eva, who will return to work with the city in January, was demoted and then laid off in December 2018 after city officials found he had violated harassment policies by questioning his assistant about his sexuality. Eva, 48, filed a claim for $2.8 million in damages against the city in June after the city’s Civil Service Commission unanimously found he did not violate city policy and ordered he be reinstated. He requested 18 months in back pay and additional costs he incurred, such as professional counseling and legal fees.”

GETTING NEKKID. Harry Styles tells Ellen how he was convinced to remove all his clothes for the inside of Fine Line.

PENNSYLVANIA. Lehigh Valley postal worker says co-workers called him “Glinda” and “sick faggot” before he was fired. “According to the lawsuit, the mailman was fired for allegedly kicking a coworker, Lisa Williams. The lawsuit says Williams lied about the incident.The man who filed the lawsuit was charged with harassment in the kicking incident but the charge was dismissed, according to the lawsuit. Williams was happy to see the mailman fired, saying ‘I’m so glad they finally got rid of that fruitcake,’ according to a coworker who overheard her, the lawsuit says.”

JUSSIE SMOLLETT. Returning for Empire finale? “It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him,” offers Mahoney, before adding, “It’s fair to say it’s being discussed, but there’s no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made.”

ROUND-UP CLIP OF THE DAY. Lesbian holiday movies perfect for Hallmark.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Pet Shop Boys “Decide”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Bruno Baba.