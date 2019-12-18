Yungblud Opens Up About Fluid Sexuality: ‘Love Whoever the F—k You Want to Love’

British singer-songwriter Yungblud (Dominic Richard Harrison) spoke to Notion magazine in a wide-ranging interview about politics, emotions, his fan base and his sexuality. The 22-year-old has previously spoken about being sexually fluid.

Said Yungblud (via Just Jared): “In terms of sexuality, I want to be an advocate for relaying the idea that you can love whoever the f**k you want to love without judgement at all, and you can identify any way you want to identify and no one should judge you for it. To love and be loved in return is everybody’s single handed right. If people want to call me that then sick — I’m sexy.”

Said Yungblud in August: “I am more straight. [But If] I walked down the street and met a fucking bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know. It’s about connection. I’m very fluid about it. That’s why I f** king wear a dress on stage. We’ve been brought up with such boundaries: woman wears dress, man sees woman’s curves, you can make baby. Western civilization put women in dresses and men in trousers. Before that, in medieval times, every fucker wore a dress. I wake up one day and want to look girly as fuck, and I’ll wake up the next and walk out of the house in a Fred Perry polo shirt looking like I’ll beat the shit of out you. I’ll be Anita from West Side Story then suddenly transform into Liam Gallagher. I came to London to be liberated, to be able to paint my nails, to fucking try sex with a guy, to try everything, to fulfill my fantasies and figure out who I am.”

Yungblud on Tuesday released a mini-doc about his life and being on tour: