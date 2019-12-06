Trump and Giuliani Spoke on Unencrypted Phones Vulnerable to Russian Spying ‘All the Time’

Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani spoke on unencrypted phones vulnerable to spying by Russia and other foreign intelligence services “all the time,” according to former senior aides and White House call logs.

The Washington Post reports: “The revelations raise the possibility that Moscow was able to learn about aspects of Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival months before that effort was exposed by a whistleblower report and the impeachment inquiry, officials said. … The disclosures provide fresh evidence suggesting that the president continues to defy the security guidance urged by his aides and followed by previous incumbents — a stance that is particularly remarkable given Trump’s attacks on Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign for her use of a private email account while serving as secretary of state.”