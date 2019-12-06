WV Corrections Officers Suspended After Nazi Salute Photo Surfaces

Several correctional officers at the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation have been suspended after a basic training class photo surfaced of approximately 30 trainees giving the Nazi salute.

"A number of employees of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation have been suspended amid an investigation into a photograph showing a training class apparently giving a Nazi salute, officials said."



WCHS reports: “The cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety has sent a letter to all employees of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation condemning the photo. The class was conducted Oct. 21 through Nov. 27.”

Governor Jim Justice released a statement: “I condemn the photo of Basic Training Class #18 in the strongest possible terms. I have directed Secretary Jeff Sandy of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety to continue actively investigating this incident and I have ordered the termination of all those that are found to be involved in this conduct. This will not be tolerated on my watch – within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – or within any agency of state government.”