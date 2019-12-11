Trump Rips ‘Politically Correct’ Security Guard at PA Rally for Not Removing Protester Quickly Enough: ‘Get Her Out’ — WATCH

Donald Trump blasted a security guard at his Hershey, Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday night for not removing a protester quickly enough.

“Get her out, get her out,” Trump yelled as security tried to nab the protester, who was wearing a “refuse fascism” shirt and hat with a raised middle finger printed on it.

“See, these guys want to be so politically correct. Get her out,” Trump added. “See that. I’ll tell you, law enforcement is so great. That particular guy wanted to be so politically correct. We don’t want to be politically correct. I don’t know who he was. He didn’t do the greatest job.”

President Trump responds to a protester at #TrumpRallyHershey. pic.twitter.com/l0ZIiTWBHo — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2019