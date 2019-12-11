Biden Would Only Serve One Term if Elected: Aides

Joe Biden has been signaling that he would only serve for one term if elected, according to sour sources who spoke to Politico.

Politico reports: “The adviser argued that public acknowledgment of that reality could help Biden assuage younger voters, especially on the left, who are unexcited by his candidacy and fear that his nomination would serve as an eight-year roadblock to the next generation of Democrats. By signaling that he will serve just one term and choosing a running mate and Cabinet that is young and diverse, Biden could offer himself to the Democratic primary electorate as the candidate best suited to defeat Trump as well as the candidate who can usher into power the party’s fresh faces.”

Two polls released on Tuesday show Biden is still the frontrunner among voters nationally, CNN reports: “Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are in the top tier in a Monmouth University poll with 26% and 21%, respectively. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place with 17%Another poll out Tuesday from Quinnipiac University finds Biden in the lead with 29%, followed by Bernie Sanders at 17%, and Elizabeth Warren at 15%. No other candidate was in double digits.”