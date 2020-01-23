Adam Lambert, Lizzo, Jim Lehrer, Prince Charles, Mike Pence, Orville Peck, Church of England, Grindr: HOT LINKS

YOU MAKE THE CALL: Prince Charles and Vice President Mike Pence deny handshake ‘snub’ captured on video. A video that quickly started trending on Twitter shows Charles, 71, making his way down an assembly line of world leaders at the World Holocaust Forum. As soon as he reached the Vice President and Second Lady Karen Pence, he appears to evade a handshake and skips over to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prince Charles leaves Pence hanging. pic.twitter.com/ANwejHmxne — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 23, 2020

RIP: Jim Lehrer

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/wsnAWCjrYUA?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

GLAM FOR GOOD: Adam Lambert launches the Feel Something Foundation to support LGBTQ organizations.

WTF: Church of England says sex is for married heterosexual couples only. The church has been racked by divisions for decades on what it says about and how it deals with LGBT issues.

CREW CLUB CLOSURE: What’s the future of the gay bathhouse? The biggest issue, one long-time veteran of the industry says, is escalating real estate prices in metro areas that have enough gay population to sustain them.

MASKED MAN: Country’s Orville Peck proves gay cowboys don’t always get the blues

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/HsUp_bi-a8k?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

GRINDR EXTORTION: Teenager tried to blackmail man he met on gay dating app with naked photo

A-LIST ALLY: Lizzo stands up for black transgender women in Rolling Stone cover story

BYE, FELICIA: Hallmark Channel parent’s CEO out after same-sex marriage ad backlash

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM: Man who killed gay banker in 1991 charged with DWI while on parole

QUEER-THEMED AD OF THE DAY: Douwe Egberts coffee

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/S8lz051USDs?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Star Trek: Picard

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/FySrgrKJguE?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Kyle Goffney