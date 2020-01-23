And the Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Are …

… Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie, and Widow Von’Du.

“With each new generation of queens, the RuPaul’s Drag Race revolution continues to drive culture,” RuPaul in a statement Thursday. “And as more and more new viewers discover the show, the phenomenon continues to open hearts and minds with love, laughter and a whole lotta sass.”

Entertainment Weekly has interviews with each of the 13 contestants. Season 12 begins Friday, Feb. 28 on VH1. Watch the trailer below.