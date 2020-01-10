Appeals Court Rules Trump Administration Can’t Discharge HIV-Positive Airmen

A federal appeals court has blocked the Trump administration from discharging members of the Air Force for being HIV-positive.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the government’s justifications for the discharges “fail to account for current medical literature and expert opinion about current HIV treatment and transmission risks.”

The decision will allow two active-duty airmen to continue serving, and prevent the discharge of others living with HIV.

Lambda Legal and Stars and Stripes have more.