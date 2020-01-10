Trump Administration Asks SCOTUS Not to Decide Obamacare Case Before Election

The Trump administration wants the U.S. Supreme Court to hold off on deciding a lawsuit that could gut the Affordable Care Act until after the November election.

Following a federal appeals court’s decision striking down the ACA’s individual mandate last month, Democrats defending the law asked the Supreme Court to fast-track the case so it could be decided before the election.

In response to the Democrats’ motion, the Trump administration and Republican attorneys general who are challenging the ACA argued Friday there is no pressing need for the high court to intervene.

“A high court intervention could elevate the lawsuit and its threat to guaranteed health coverage for people with chronic medical conditions to the forefront of the 2020 election,” Politico reports. “Democrats leveraged the lawsuit to secure huge gains in the 2018 midterms and ultimately retook the House majority.”