Fran Drescher, Scott Patric, Morrissey, Mark Patton, Alibaba Ad, Nightmare on Elm Street: HOT LINKS

NEW TREVOR PROJECT: Trevor: The Musical, based on the Oscar-winning short film that gave rise to a leading LGBTQ organization, is set for an off-Broadway debut.
NANNY’S BACK!: Fran Drescher & Rachel Bloom are developing The Nanny Broadway musical.
TRIBUTE TO AN ALL-STAR: Scott Patric, a makeup artist on Project Runway All-Stars, has died, his representatives said in a statement.
PROGRESSIVE POLES: Polish left-wing taps gay MEP as presidential candidate. The move in the conservative, predominantly Catholic country where same-sex unions are not recognized, was aimed at preserving democracy, sources said.
READY, FREDDY: Virgil Films has acquired Nightmare On Elm Street, a documentary about LGBTQ legacy Of Freddy’s Revenge, told through the eyes of then-closeted gay star Mark Patton.
BREAKTHROUGH AD: Alibaba is being praised by China’s gay community for an ad recognizing same-sex couples:
ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.
NEW TUNE OF THE DAY: Morrissey, “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Ragnarok
ON SET: The Boys
FRIDAY FLASH. Jota Ricciardi.