Fran Drescher, Scott Patric, Morrissey, Mark Patton, Alibaba Ad, Nightmare on Elm Street: HOT LINKS

Trevor: The Musical, Writers Theater 2017 (YouTube)

NEW TREVOR PROJECT: Trevor: The Musical, based on the Oscar-winning short film that gave rise to a leading LGBTQ organization, is set for an off-Broadway debut.

NANNY’S BACK!: Fran Drescher & Rachel Bloom are developing The Nanny Broadway musical.

TRIBUTE TO AN ALL-STAR: Scott Patric, a makeup artist on Project Runway All-Stars, has died, his representatives said in a statement.

PROGRESSIVE POLES: Polish left-wing taps gay MEP as presidential candidate. The move in the conservative, predominantly Catholic country where same-sex unions are not recognized, was aimed at preserving democracy, sources said.

READY, FREDDY: Virgil Films has acquired Nightmare On Elm Street, a documentary about LGBTQ legacy Of Freddy’s Revenge, told through the eyes of then-closeted gay star Mark Patton.

BREAKTHROUGH AD: Alibaba is being praised by China’s gay community for an ad recognizing same-sex couples:

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/I1C5HHz382k?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY: Morrissey, “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/2cB93OUF_sA?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Ragnarok

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/7H9AaiBLHCo?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

ON SET: The Boys

Filming happening in the Northern Quarter today for Russell T Davies’ new show for Channel 4 ‘The Boys’. It’s about young gay men affected by the AIDS crisis in the 80s. Some great classic cars on set. pic.twitter.com/yTiM0uAphM — SteveRobsonMEN (@SteveRobson04) January 10, 2020

FRIDAY FLASH. Jota Ricciardi.