Fran Drescher, Scott Patric, Morrissey, Mark Patton, Alibaba Ad, Nightmare on Elm Street: HOT LINKS

Trevor: The Musical, Writers Theater 2017 (YouTube)

NEW TREVOR PROJECT: Trevor: The Musical, based on the Oscar-winning short film that gave rise to a leading LGBTQ organization, is set for an off-Broadway debut.

NANNY’S BACK!: Fran Drescher & Rachel Bloom are developing The Nanny Broadway musical.

TRIBUTE TO AN ALL-STAR: Scott Patric, a makeup artist on Project Runway All-Stars, has died, his representatives said in a statement.

I❤️MIAMI #music #art @faena #chic #moschino #bling

PROGRESSIVE POLES: Polish left-wing taps gay MEP as presidential candidate. The move in the conservative, predominantly Catholic country where same-sex unions are not recognized, was aimed at preserving democracy, sources said.

READY, FREDDY: Virgil Films has acquired Nightmare On Elm Street, a documentary about LGBTQ legacy Of Freddy’s Revenge, told through the eyes of then-closeted gay star Mark Patton.

BREAKTHROUGH AD: Alibaba is being praised by China’s gay community for an ad recognizing same-sex couples:

ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY: Morrissey, “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Ragnarok

ON SET: The Boys

FRIDAY FLASH. Jota Ricciardi.

Pepino 🥒 Pepinazo de mar

