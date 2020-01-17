Atlanta Stripper Gets Life for Murdering ‘Secret’ Boyfriend, Stuffing Body in Closet

Morgan, left, and Campbell (WXIA-TV)

An Atlanta man was sentenced to life in prison this week for murdering his “secret” boyfriend in 2016, then wrapping the corpse in trash bags before stuffing it in a bathroom closet.

William Bradley Morgan, 37, fatally shot Brian Campbell in his sleep after learning that Campbell planned to break up with him, according to news reports. Both were married to women at the time of the murder, but the two men had been together for a year and shared a condo in Midtown Atlanta. Morgan, who worked as a dancer at the gay bar Swinging Richards, was separated from his wife. But the 43-year-old Campbell lived with his wife and children in Delaware, traveling to Atlanta for his work as a Comcast executive.

Prosecutors say Morgan was addicted to methamphetamine, and financially dependent on Campbell.

“Morgan’s drug addiction, his reliance on Campbell, and the overall complications caused by the fact that both men were married and engaged in a secret romance, led Campbell to consider ending the relationship with Morgan,” prosecutors said in a news release, according to Project Q Atlanta.

“The defendant murdered the victim in cold blood because he was worried about losing his source of financial stability. The defendant attempted to hide the body and flee. And even after he was convicted, the defendant showed no remorse for murdering a man who he once cared for, a man who has a family and young children.”

After shooting Campbell twice in the head, Morgan wrapped his body in two trash bags and stuffed his body a bathroom closet. He then lowered the thermostat to 45 degrees, and lit a scented candle.

Morgan fled to Alabama with Campbell’s Land Rover Discovery, two of his high-end watches, his iPhone, a handgun, an iPad and his wallet.

He was arrested a few weeks later.

Watch a report from WXIA-TV below.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" style="border-width:1px; border-style:solid; border-color:#e6e6e6;" src="https://media.11alive.com/embeds/video/85-558437ff-c127-4ab8-aa6f-9f4ba0ead7d9/iframe" allowfullscreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true"></noscript>