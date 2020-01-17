Twitter Blasts Trump for Adding Dershowitz, Starr to Legal Team: ‘Well, He Did Help Get OJ Simpson Off’

President Donald Trump’s defense team for his Senate impeachment trial will include Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, and former U.S. special counsel Kenneth Starr, CNBC reported Friday.
Both are regular guests on Fox News.
Dershowitz’s clients have included convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and O.J. Simpson. After investigating President Bill Clinton as special counsel, Starr went on to head Baylor University during a sexual assault scandal. Starr also helped defend Epstein.
Trump’s team will also include Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as special counsel. It will be led White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.
The impeachment trial is expected to begin in earnest on Tuesday.
Here’s how Twitter reacted.
All of these guys have regularly appeared on Fox News in recent months, with Ken Starr being a Fox News contributor https://t.co/mfbbr1pmP0— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 17, 2020