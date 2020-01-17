Twitter Blasts Trump for Adding Dershowitz, Starr to Legal Team: ‘Well, He Did Help Get OJ Simpson Off’

President Donald Trump’s defense team for his Senate impeachment trial will include Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, and former U.S. special counsel Kenneth Starr, CNBC reported Friday.

Both are regular guests on Fox News.

Dershowitz’s clients have included convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and O.J. Simpson. After investigating President Bill Clinton as special counsel, Starr went on to head Baylor University during a sexual assault scandal. Starr also helped defend Epstein.

Trump’s team will also include Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as special counsel. It will be led White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.

The impeachment trial is expected to begin in earnest on Tuesday.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

All of these guys have regularly appeared on Fox News in recent months, with Ken Starr being a Fox News contributor https://t.co/mfbbr1pmP0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 17, 2020

Oh gawd. This is going to be a circus. https://t.co/04Mop4evYX — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) January 17, 2020

On top of that, both Ken Starr and Dershowitz have previously represented Jeffrey Epstein.



And let's not forget about the whole mess at Baylor under Starr's watch. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 17, 2020

Well, he did help OJ Simpson get off. https://t.co/bUm7LFP7NC — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 17, 2020

Obviously Trump adds someone accused of sexual assault and someone else who covered it up to his impeachment team https://t.co/sGNu0mjFmWhttps://t.co/WdmEb4MPUu — Eddie Vale (@evale72) January 17, 2020

Calling the guy who defended OJ, Epstein and Weinstein and who is also implicated in the Epstein sex trafficking scandal does not project innocence IMO but what do I know https://t.co/pLFjde4RTB — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) January 17, 2020

A legal team pulled from Fox's green room. By my count, in 2019 Trump sent at least 23 live tweets in response to their collective Fox appearances; 5 each for Ray and Starr and 13 for Dershowitz. https://t.co/9fDyofcdVv — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 17, 2020

The presence of Ken Starr on the Trump defense team perfectly illustrates what a hypocritical travesty the GOP position on this impeachment is. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 17, 2020

Wow, one of Trump's great accomplishments will be to take whatever remains of Ken Starr's reputation, douse it in gasoline and just light it on fire. And I'm totally here for that. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 17, 2020

Immediate question for Starr and Ray: they called witnesses in Clinton impeachment trial – why shouldn’t senate hear witnesses here? https://t.co/ixUl18VV6O — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 17, 2020

Besides Dershowitz and Starr, the legal team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida AG; Robert Ray, who was also part of the Whitewater team; and Jane Raskin, who was part of the defense team for Mueller probe. Cipollone and Sekulow remain in their prominent lead roles. — Eric Tucker (@etuckerAP) January 17, 2020