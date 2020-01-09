Billy Porter, Boy George, Bill Barr, Justin Bieber, George Conway, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, NY Pot Push, Trump’s Travel Costs: HOT LINKS

PLENTY OF ALLURE: Billy Porter is Allure magazine’s first male cover star: “In the cover story, published Thursday, Porter shared his tumultuous journey to becoming a pop culture and fashion icon.”

ON AN ISLAND. Meghan McCain has no friends left on The View.

BIEBER’S BIG BATTLE: Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease: “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

DOUBLE SECRET: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wants to delay releasing Trump’s Secret Service travel costs until after the election: “The extensive international business travel and vacations of his grown children, with Secret Service agents in tow, as well as the expense the Secret Service incurs to secure numerous Trump properties, have added to the agency’s financial strain, according to its budget requests.”

DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED. It was a shock to The Queen when Prince Harry and Meghan said they were quitting the Royals.

NY POT PUSH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pledging to legalize marijuana in New York in 2020: “The governor reportedly said that legalized marijuana could bring in $300 million annually in tax revenue, and billions more in economic activity once a program is fully implemented.”

OH, BOY: Boy George is accused of transphobia for calling preferred pronouns “a modern form of attention seeking.”

RBG IS CANCER FREE: The 86-year-old Supreme Court justice was treated for both lung and pancreatic cancer last year: “Ginsburg’s professed bill of clean health — which CNN noted she delivered while ‘sounding energized and speaking animatedly’ — is sure to soothe fears on the left that she will remain in her seat on the court for the foreseeable future.”

LICENSED TO THRILL. Guess which drag queen has been driving since he was 11?

BAR GOES AFTER BARR: The New York City Bar Association is asking Congress to investigate Attorney General Bill Barr for alleged bias.

‘THE MAGA CHURCH’: A conservative group that includes George Conway, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, has released its first ad aimed at evangelicals who back President Donald Trump: “The Lincoln Project’s first advertisement takes aim at ‘The MAGA Church’ by splicing clips of the president and his supporters speaking about faith with clips of Trump cursing and speaking crudely.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Birds of Prey

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY: I Am Jazz, Season 6