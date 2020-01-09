Senior Trump Adviser: HIV is ‘God’s Moral Law,’ Stonewall Monument is a ‘Celebration of Sin’

Jenna Ellis aboard Air Force One with President Trump. (Facebook)

Back in November, President Donald Trump appointed right-wing cable TV news pundit Jenna Ellis as a senior legal adviser to both himself and his 2020 re-election campaign.

Ellis, who previously served as public policy director at the James Dobson Family Institute, has a disgusting history of anti-LGBTQ and anti-Muslim rhetoric, according to a new report from Media Matters.

For example, Ellis has said that HIV is “God’s moral law,” that the Stonewall Inn monument is “a celebration of sin,” and that “Christians cannot follow God and accept or condone or participate in homosexuality.”

From Media Matters: “Ellis has also worked against bans against conversion therapy, a dangerous and discredited practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. In 2019, she testified at a Colorado House committee hearing against a bill protecting youth from the practice. Ellis joined the Trump campaign as a senior legal adviser in November. Axios reported at the time that ‘Trump has said he’s impressed by Ellis’ TV appearances, according to a person close to him. He indicated that he wanted to give her a bigger job, and his team briefly discussed bringing her into the White House.'”

Ellis in the Oval Office. (Facebook)

More from the Daily Beast: “[Ellis’] book complains that the Supreme Court ‘told the LGBT community that their homosexual lifestyle was not just legal privately, but morally validated openly through government recognition and social celebration and therefore equally as valued as heterosexual unions.’ In the wake of a 2015 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando that left 49 dead, Ellis penned a column that condemned the massacre, but bemoaned that it was being used to dignify homosexuality. ‘I’m disappointed conservatives are acquiescing to the LGBT agenda,’ Ellis wrote. ‘Let me be clear—the Orlando shooting was absolutely terrible and tragic. But the response to this tragedy should not be embracing and advocating for gay rights.’ The piece was headlined, ‘Two Wrongs Do Not Make an LGBT Right.'”

A few of Ellis’ more disturbing Facebook posts below.