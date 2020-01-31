Billy Porter, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Ellen DeGeneres, Madonna, Harry Styles, Elton John, Lizzo, Taylor Swift: HOT LINKS

COW-MANDER IN CHIEF: Climate Change Activists ‘Want To Kill Our Cows … You’re Next,’ Trump Warns Iowans. President Donald Trump warned an Iowa crowd in a wild campaign speech Thursday night that global warming activists are out to “kill our cows,” and “that means you’re next.”

TRUMP: “They want to kill our cows. That means you’re next.” pic.twitter.com/wcQ9J7RR2Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 31, 2020

OPEN SESAME: Billy Porter Bringing “Fierce Vibes” and Tuxedo Dress to Sesame Street. Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) will appear in the next season of Sesame Street with Elmo and his friends, wearing the black tuxedo dress that he wore to the Academy Awards last year. The hashtag #Season51 indicates the episode will air as part of the show’s 51st season this fall.

Y’all, talk about iconic… I was tickled to meet @elmo and the gang at @sesamestreet! https://t.co/WuEpjRkRi8 — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 30, 2020

NOT WRONG: Taylor Swift calls GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn ‘Trump in a wig’ in new documentary. In the documentary out Friday, Swift goes after Blackburn’s record as she gets emotional discussing with her parents and team about wanting to voice her opinion in the 2018 midterm elections, adding that she regrets not speaking out against Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

SIZE QUEEN: Madonna boasts she’s ‘never been with a guy with a small d**k’ during lewd Madame X stage show in London. “What do you call a man with a small penis? The answer is, I wouldn’t f***ing know. I’ve never been with a guy with a small d**k. You know size matters, don’t pretend that it doesn’t.”

‘DEMI’ SEXUAL: Demi Lovato Opened Up About Starting A Family “This Year Or In 10 Years” While Discussing Her Sexuality. “”I’m very fluid, and I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”

POUNDING THE ALARM: Nicki Minaj to guest-judge RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premiere. “Welcome to the Main Stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race! I’m Nicki Minaj, and I pledge allegiance to the drag!” Minaj said in a promotional video on Instagram, which also shows her praising various contestants — including one for looking “like a Barbie out of the box.”

FWIW: Elton John Is the Proud Owner of Gwyneth’s Vagina Candles

DYNAMIC DUO: Lizzo and Harry Styles performing ‘Juice’ is all you need today

SUPER BOWL AD OF THE DAY: Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi, Amazon Alexa

ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.

TRAILER OF THE DAY: The Plot Against America

