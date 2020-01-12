Burt Ward, Robin in ’60s TV Series ‘Batman’, Said He Was Given Pills to Shrink the Size of His ‘Large Bulge’

Burt Ward, who played Robin in the campy ’60s TV series Batman alongside Adam West, says producers, concerned about how much the tight-fitting costume showed off, sent him to a doctor who prescribed pills to shrink the size of his package.
Said Ward to Page Six: “They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television. With Adam they put Turkish towels in his undershorts. I took [the pills] for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children. I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it.”
Ward received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.
And here are a bunch of his famous “holy” pronouncements.