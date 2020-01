Rick Welts, the president of the Golden State Warriors who in 2011 became the first senior sports executive to announce that he’s gay, married his longtime partner Todd Gage on Friday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed officiated the ceremony.

At 11am today in the Mayor’s office at SF City Hall, Mayor @LondonBreed married Rick Welts and Todd Gage. It was a good day, nine years in the making! pic.twitter.com/NiiVN255eG — Rick Welts (@RickWelts) January 11, 2020

The couple has been together nine years, according to Welts. Gage is a flight attendant, according to his Twitter profile.