Nancy Pelosi: ‘This President is Impeached for Life’ — WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on ABC’s This Week to discuss the status of the articles of impeachment, and responded to continuing attacks from Donald Trump, who tweeted at Pelosi and George Stephanopoulos as the show aired. Pelosi was asked to respond to Trump’s comments live.

Said Pelosi: “This president is impeached for life, regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell. There is nothing the Senate can do to ever erase that. … We’re confident in the impeachment. And we think there’s enough testimony to remove him from office. However, we want the American people to see the truth, and why are [Republicans] afraid of the truth?”

The President has been impeached – and no amount of gamesmanship from Leader McConnell will erase that fact. #DefendOurDemocracy @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/SWPASPFqeB January 12, 2020

George @GStephanopoulos, ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam “Shifty” Schiff to totally make up my conversation with the Ukrainian President & read his false words to Congress and the world, as though I said it? He got caught! Ask why hearing was most unfair & biased in history? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Pelosi was asked to respond to a tweet launched by Trump as the show aired.

Replied Pelosi: “I’d like to talk about some more pleasant subjects other than the erratic nature of the president of the United States. But he has to know that every knock from him is a boost. He’s the president who said ‘I should have impeached George Bush because of the war in Iraq’ and now he’s saying I’m obsessed. I held off on this because frankly, I said, Donald Trump is not worth impeaching. But when he crossed that line on Ukraine, he violated the Constitution in such a way that could not be ignored. I don’t like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets because everything he says is a projection. When he calls somebody crazy, he knows that he is. Everything he says, you can just translate it back to who he is. Let’s be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House. One way or another, ten months from now we will have an election if we don’t have him removed sooner. But again, he will be impeached forever.”

But it's Sunday morning, let's be optimistic about the future — a future that *will not* have Trump in the White House one way or another. #SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/SFAUvvnA8W — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 12, 2020

The full segment:

