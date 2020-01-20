Diego Sans Offers Some Tips for Kissing Men: WATCH

“I feel like kissing is more intimate for me, so I feel like when I’m having sex I’m not much of a kisser,” admits Men.com performer Diego Sans in an instructive new clip from Davey Wavey called “How to Gay Kiss.”

How does one become a better kisser? Is eye contact important? What about anticipation and foreplay? What’s the eight-inch rule? What about kissers who try too hard? Who leads and who follows? How do you tell someone they’re a bad kisser? Where’s the best place to kiss? How do you properly nibble a lip?

If you’re in need of some improvement in these areas, you may want to watch the below clip. Or, you may just want to enjoy some eye candy for the next 8 minutes (note: wk-unfriendly dialogue).