AppleTV+ is premiering the five-part documentary series Visible: Out on Television on February 14, and a new trailer for the special event, exec. produced by Wilson Cruz, Wanda Sykes, and Ryan White was released over the weekend.

Deadline reports: “White said he was inspired by the 1995 feature film The Celluloid Closet, but added that the focus on TV allows the project a unique view, and with five episodes ‘allowed us the real estate to tell that story in full.'”