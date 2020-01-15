Elizabeth Warren Refuses Handshake from Bernie Sanders in Tense Post-Debate Exchange: WATCH

Longtime allies Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were caught on camera in what appeared to be a tense moment after last night’s Democratic debate in Iowa, at which they were asked about allegations made by Warren that Sanders told her in a private conversation that a woman couldn’t win the presidency.

“Well, as a matter of fact, I didn’t say it,” said Sanders, when asked about it during the debate. “And I don’t want to waste a whole lot of time on this, because this is what Donald Trump and maybe some media want. Anybody who knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States.”

Warren was then asked about the allegation: “I disagreed. Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But, look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it’s time for us to attack it head-on. And I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women…”

#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/rWYUSo1j1R January 15, 2020

The two candidates appeared to have a tense exchange after the debate, as Warren refused a handshake from Sanders before the two had some words.