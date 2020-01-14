Mass Extinction, Cardi B, James Murdoch, Michelle Malkin, Drop Bear, River Phoenix, Tina Turner, Nico Tortorella: HOT LINKS

James Murdoch

JAMES MURDOCH. Murdoch son blasts News Corp and FOX News Channel over climate change denial: “Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known. They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary.”

TOO LATE. UN Convention on Biological Diversity sounds alarm on sixth mass extinction: “Almost a third of the Earth will need to be protected by 2030 and pollution cut by half to save our remaining wildlife, as we enter the planet’s sixth era of mass extinction, according to a United Nations agency.“

MICHELLE MALKIN. Prince Harry has been emasculated by Hollywood.

The Emasculation of Prince Harry in Six Pictures.



The toxic impact of SJW Hollywood feminism on Western man cannot be understated. pic.twitter.com/wMLNQ6uzOk — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 13, 2020

OKURRRR. Cardi B may run for Congress.

HERE WE GO AGAIN. Russians hacked Ukrainian company at center of impeachment. “The Russian tactics are strikingly similar to what American intelligence agencies say was Russia’s hacking of emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign. In that case, once they had the emails, the Russians used trolls to spread and spin the material, and built an echo chamber to widen its effect.”

Chairman Schiff tells @maddow that he is a "bit distressed" that he first learned about the Russian hacking effort of Burisma from the New York Times report and that the Intelligence Community has not come to the Intel Committee with any information about it. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 14, 2020

MADE-FOR-TV DRAMA. What Trump wants from his impeachment trial: “The biggest gamble now is the White House’s decision to put Pat Cipollone, the top attorney, out in front as the face of the president’s defense. While Cipollone is known as a well-respected litigator within conservative circles and a close ally of the president, his chops on TV remain unproven at best.”

MCCONNELL. Trial could start Tuesday…

$7.2 BILLION. Trump diverting funds from Pentagon to pay for border wall. “The administration will take $3.5 billion from counterdrug programs and $3.7 billion from military construction funding, according to internal planning figures obtained by the Post, compared to $2.5 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively, last year.”

NOT YET. Booker holding off on endorsement following exit from race: “I’ve got to get started on securing another six years in the Senate.”

007. Is Billie Eilish singing the next James Bond theme?

THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA. Gwyneth Paltrow offers up unique candle.

PRANK OF THE DAY. British reporter tricked into wearing a full body armor suit to handle a “drop bear” (aka koala). “So drop bears are a close cousin of the koala, but they’re actually really vicious. So it’s sort of like a dingo and a normal domestic dog. They’re bigger, they’ve got longer claws, they’ve actually got really small fangs, and the interesting thing about the fangs is they have a really mild venom.”

HOLLYWOOD ISSUE OF THE YEAR. Vanity Fair’s annual magstravaganza.

JOKER INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Anderson Cooper talks to Joaquin Phoenix about his late brother River’s influence.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/eeziYo8KxQM?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Hayley Kiyoko “She”.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/anIqZSfxOQU?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

BROADWAY PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. “River Deep/Mountain High” from TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/mrTmBKVUPec?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Morbius.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/jLMBLuGJTsA?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. Night on Earth.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/o7Ql4xmu9xk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TATTOO TUESDAY. Nico Tortorella.