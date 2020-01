Hillary Clinton blasted Senator Mitch McConnell’s attempt to quickly push through a sham impeachment trial without calling on any witnesses.

Tweeted Clinton: “The rules Sen. McConnell has proposed for the president’s impeachment trial are the equivalent of a head juror colluding with the defendant to cover up a crime. Call your senators and urge them to push for witnesses and evidence, not a cover-up.”