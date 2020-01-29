The ‘International Male’ Movie, About the Bulgetastic Iconic Mail-Order Catalog, is Coming — TRAILER

All Man, The International Male Story, about the iconic mail-order catalog launched in the ’70s that was responsible for prompting an entire generation of men to realize they were gay, dropped its first official trailer this week, and it may bring back a lot of memories for some.

Featuring former models Brian Buzzini, Robert Goold, Steve Lyon, David Knight, John Watkins, and John Coulter, staff, and celeb fans Jake Shears, Simon Doonan, Carson Kressley, Drew Droege and more, the film looks at how the catalog changed male fashion and influenced gay culture.