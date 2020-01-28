Former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly: ‘I Believe John Bolton’

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told a crowd in Sarasota, Florida that he believes former National Security Adviser John Bolton if his new book asserts that Donald Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine until it launched an investigation into Joe Biden, the Herald Tribune reports.

Said Kelly at the Ringling College Library Association Town Hall lecture series: “If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton,” adding, “Every single time I was with him … he always gave the president the unvarnished truth.”