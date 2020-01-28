Mike Pompeo Retaliates Against NPR, Bans Reporter from Plane, Gets Praise from Trump: WATCH

Mike Pompeo banned an NPR reporter from flying on the Secretary of State’s plane on a trip to Europe and Central Asia, an apparent act of retaliation for questions another NPR reporter, Mary Louise Kelly, asked him about Ukraine.

Politico reports: “Michele Kelemen, a veteran reporter for the network, was removed from the list of reporters allowed to fly with Pompeo on a trip to Eastern Europe, only days after the secretary reportedly exploded at another NPR reporter for asking questions about Ukraine. The State Department Correspondents’ Association swiftly condemned the move in a statement on Monday.”

Trump praised Pompeo for doing a “good job on her” in remarks on Tuesday at the White House.

While Trump and Netanyahu delivered remarks on Trump's "Middle East plan," he comments on Pompeo and applauds his spat with an NRP reporter: "That reporter couldn't have done too good job on you yesterday. I think you did a good job on her actually." pic.twitter.com/NA9xAX42tp — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 28, 2020

Senator Bob Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, denounced Pompeo on Tuesday: “As the United States’ chief diplomat, the person most responsible for promoting and championing American values all over the world, Secretary Pompeo should know that freedom of the press is a fundamental human right, a foundational pillar of democracy, and an indispensable check on authoritarian overreach. Punishing a credible U.S. news outlet by kicking their reporter off of the Secretary’s plane is something we would expect from an authoritarian dictator.”