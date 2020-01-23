Kamala Harris Weighs Endorsement of Joe Biden: NYT

Despite their viral debate clash back in June, California Sen. Kamala Harris is considering an endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary.

In a report late Thursday, the New York Times cited several Democratic officials familiar with Harris’ deliberations: Such a move could lift Mr. Biden’s campaign and perhaps do even more to enhance Ms. Harris’s chances of becoming vice president, but it could also anger her liberal base in California. … Democrats close to Ms. Harris said she wanted to carefully consider the potential impact of her endorsement; was mindful that two of her female colleagues, Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren Massachusetts, were still in the race; and was uneasy about the prospect of backing a candidate only to see him or her lose California.