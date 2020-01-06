Kathy Griffin Reveals the Surprising Text She Got from Renee Zellweger After the Trump Photo Scandal

Renee Zellweger, a frequent target of Kathy Griffin’s stand-up jabs targeting celebrities (see clip), sent Griffin a text after the comic was blasted by Trump for appearing in a photo holding a severed head that bore the president’s image.

Griffin tweeted about the text moments after Zellweger won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

Tweeted Griffin: “I’ve never revealed this before but the first day of my infamous trump photo scandal, I got a sweet text from Zellweger. Something like ‘hang in there kid, you got this’. Please do not attack her for reaching out to me and being genuine. She knows I tease her, but she gets it.”