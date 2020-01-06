‘Human Ken Doll’ Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Always Felt Like Barbie’

A social media star and plastic surgery enthusiast formerly known as Rodrigo Alves, who appeared on the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother and has been dubbed the “Human Ken Doll,” came out as transgender in an interview with The Mirror.

Alves says she’ll be known as Roddy from now on. “I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie. I finally feel like the real me. Glamorous, beautiful and feminine. For years I tried to live my life as a man. I had a fake six pack put in, I had fake muscles in my arms but I was lying to myself. I’m a woman and have always had a feminine brain. Now my body matches my mind.”

“Behind closed doors, I’ve been living as a woman for the last three months,” continued Alves, who has more than 882,000 followers on Instagram. “I love it and everything that comes with it – going to nice hair salons and getting my nails, eyebrows and eyelashes done. Buying dresses and high heels and wearing sexy lingerie. But I have been trolled and called a freak and a weirdo, so of course I am nervous about how people will react. A few years ago I could never have done this but it feels easier now.”