Giuliani Henchman Lev Parnas to Rachel Maddow: ‘Trump Knew Exactly What Was Going On’ — WATCH

Lev Parnas, the Giuliani associate who allegedly helped the Trump administration in its attempts to dig up dirt on the president’s political rivals, spoke to Rachel Maddow in his first interview, which airs at 9m ET on Maddow’s show (we’ll post the full interview when it’s available).

Maddow asked Parnas: “What do you think is the main inaccuracy or lie that’s being told that you feel like you can correct?”

Said Parnas: “That the president didn’t know what was going on. President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the President. I have no intent, I have no reason to speak to any of these officials.”

<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/embedded-video/mmvo76841029928" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></noscript>