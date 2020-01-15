Tennessee Passes Bill Allowing Adoption Agencies to Deny Gay Couples; Governor Says He’ll Sign It

Governor Bill Lee / Twitter

The Tennessee legislature has passed a bill allowing adoption and foster care agencies to deny same-sex couples based on religious beliefs. Governor Bill Lee has promised to sign it.

The AP reports: “The GOP-controlled Senate gave the bill final passage on the first day of the 2020 legislative session after it was initially approved by the House last April. The bill was sent to the Republican governor amid warnings by critics of possible negative consequences for Tennessee’s reputation. Lee’s communication director, Chris Walker, confirmed in a statement Tuesday evening that the governor would sign the bill.”

USA Today reports: “The bill declares that no licensed adoption agency would be required to participate in a child placement if doing so would ‘violate the agency’s written religious or moral convictions or policies.’ It also prohibits the state from denying an agency’s license or grant application for public funds because of the group’s refusal to place a child with a family based on religious objections. The adoption agency would also be protected from lawsuits for such a refusal.”