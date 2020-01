On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump swore up and down that he doesn’t know Lev Parnas, the indicted Rudy Giuliani associate who has emerged as a key figure in the impeachment investigation:

Trump denies knowing Lev Parnas 9 different times in 2 minutes:



“I don’t know him. I don’t believe I’ve ever spoken to him." pic.twitter.com/kaz31yeZJU — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 16, 2020

A short time later, Parnas’ attorney released a video which he said shows his client with Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort:

Here’s the “I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him” guy, w Lev Parnas & Roman Nasirov, former head of Ukrainian Fiscal Service, at Mar-a-Lago 12/16. @POTUS .@realDonaldTrump @Acosta #LevRemembers #LetLevSpeak pic.twitter.com/5B5QY2DJEg — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 16, 2020

Roman Nasirov, seen in this video with Lev Parnas and Trump at Mar-a-Lago, was arrested for embezzling millions in case linked to fugitive ex Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko – who in 2006 bought the rights to Miss Ukraine from Trump HT @StacyJannis https://t.co/wTbjsdO3sL — Wendy Siegelman (@WendySiegelman) January 16, 2020

