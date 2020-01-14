MSNBC and CNN Pursuing Former FOX News Anchor Shepard Smith: REPORT

Former FOX News Anchor Shepard Smith is reportedly in talks with MSNBC to join the network in a reshuffle of anchors.

The Daily Beast reports: “Brass have been batting around several options. One of those is new blood in the form of Smith, who abruptly quit Fox late last year after on-air skirmishes with Tucker Carlson and other primetime hosts. Smith has had conversations with MSNBC President Phil Griffin about a potential gig when his non-compete clause expires, although his price tag is expected to be considerable for any interested network.”

According to the DB’s source at MSNBC, CNN’s Jeff Zucker is also pursuing Smith, “as are a number of the networks.”