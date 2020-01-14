Vince Vaughn Trends After Unsurprising Chummy Handshake with Trump: WATCH

Actor Vince Vaughn trended on social media after a video posted to Twitter showed him getting chummy with Donald and Melania Trump at last night’s 2020 College Football National Championship game between the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers.

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone given Vaughn’s past statements supporting the arming of school teachers and speaking up for gun rights. Vaughn backed Rand Paul in 2016.

But, as the Daily Beast notes, the voices on Twitter from the right-wing were far more pearl-clutching than the left’s supposed freakout: ‘There was the Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi, who, mimicking a liberal, cracked that “VINCE VAUGHN IS CANCELED.” This refrain was echoed by right-wing columnist Rita Panahi, far-right blogger/troll/serial plagiarist Benny Johnson, former NRA mouthpiece (and world’s foremost Neil Young hater) Dana Loesch, and those at Ben Shapiro’s right-wing rag The Daily Wire, who ran an article claiming “leftists” were “freaking out” over Vaughn’s back-and-forth with Trump and Melania, while only citing “numerous small left-wing accounts” that went uncited in the piece; rather, the piece chose to cite the tweets of a number of prominent right-wing talking heads imagining how the left would react to the news.’