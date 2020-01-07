Nikki Haley to Sean Hannity: ‘The Only Ones Mourning Soleimani are Democratic Presidential Candidates’ — WATCH

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley appeared on Sean Hannity’s FOX News show on Monday night and said this: “The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.”

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

Some reactions:

Want to know why Nikki Haley is so supportive of the administrations current reckless actions in the region?



She sits on the board of Boeing, a weapons manufacturer that will profit billions of dollars from another war in the region. https://t.co/UsTHWq1XVY — Ahmad Alkaabi (@alkaabimi) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley is trying to appeal to Trump’s base with lies about Iran just weeks after terrible comments about the confederate flag. These people will do and say anything. pic.twitter.com/s4AvCppFqn January 7, 2020

It's lies like these from Nikki Haley which confirm that the entire GOP is as bad as serial liar Trump. There are NO "good" Republicans. All of them have embraced Trump's bigotry, racism, Sexism and non-stop lying. #TrumpTraitors https://t.co/ZUNbCw3x6V — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 7, 2020

Seriously this lady is willing to say any ole thing to rile up the base. Taking a page from Trump: Make shit up. Repeat it often. Eventually she’ll have her folks deny she said it. https://t.co/ttKunCSoqO — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley, wide awake in the middle of the night. Can't sleep. Tossing & turning in bed.



"I feel like I have some credibilty left. I can't have credibility. I have to do something to fix that… Wait… I GOT IT!… Alexa, book me on Sean Hannity tomorrow." https://t.co/7vSUX7IP8S — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 7, 2020

So when Nikki Haley falsely said that only Democratic presidential candidates mourned the death of Soleimani, she forgot to mention somebody of whom her statement was true … https://t.co/a35wOPi7lN — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 7, 2020