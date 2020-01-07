Nikki Haley to Sean Hannity: ‘The Only Ones Mourning Soleimani are Democratic Presidential Candidates’ — WATCH

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley appeared on Sean Hannity’s FOX News show on Monday night and said this: “The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.”
Some reactions:
It's lies like these from Nikki Haley which confirm that the entire GOP is as bad as serial liar Trump. There are NO "good" Republicans. All of them have embraced Trump's bigotry, racism, Sexism and non-stop lying. #TrumpTraitors https://t.co/ZUNbCw3x6V— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 7, 2020
Seriously this lady is willing to say any ole thing to rile up the base. Taking a page from Trump: Make shit up. Repeat it often. Eventually she’ll have her folks deny she said it. https://t.co/ttKunCSoqO— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 7, 2020
Nikki Haley, wide awake in the middle of the night. Can't sleep. Tossing & turning in bed.— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 7, 2020
"I feel like I have some credibilty left. I can't have credibility. I have to do something to fix that… Wait… I GOT IT!… Alexa, book me on Sean Hannity tomorrow." https://t.co/7vSUX7IP8S
Nikki Haley continues her run for higher office. Subservient to Trump, AIPAC and Neo-Cons, she wants to lay the groundwork to inherit the base of supporters who can keep America divided and blissfully in the dark. https://t.co/dPGav8nexO— Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) January 7, 2020