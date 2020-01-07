Puerto Rico Hit by Damaging 6.4 Earthquake in Series of Powerful Temblors

Puerto Rico was hit by a 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday morning following a series of quakes measuring between 4.3 and 6.0 which were centered off the island’s southern coast.

Here's the report we just filed on the earthquakes in Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/sgZKf1YzW5 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 7, 2020

NBC News reports: “A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but later canceled. The Electric Power Authority reported an island-wide power outage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 4:24 a.m., just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. It initially gave the magnitude as 6.6, and later adjusted the reading. Ponce Mayor Mayita Meléndez told Telemundo that a 77-year-old resident in her city on the island’s southern coast died after a wall collapsed during the quake.”

Puerto Rico has had the following earthquakes within the last 2 hours:



6.0

5.6

5.0

4.2

4.5

4.3



All of these quakes were centered off of the southern coast of PR. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 7, 2020

Earthquake damage reports in Puerto Rico are coming from the municipalities of:



Guánica

Guayanilla

Ponce

Peñuelas

Yauco



All are in three southern part of the island: each recent earthquake has been centered off the southern coast.



H/t @RobbyCortes January 7, 2020

BREAKING: 73 year old man has died in Ponce, Puerto Rico after a wall collapsed on him following this mornings earthquake, according to @AP journalist @danicacoto. She's is at the scene. https://t.co/v62OVBjbla — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 7, 2020