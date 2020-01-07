Puerto Rico Hit by Damaging 6.4 Earthquake in Series of Powerful Temblors

Puerto Rico was hit by a 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday morning following a series of quakes measuring between 4.3 and 6.0 which were centered off the island’s southern coast.
NBC News reports: “A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but later canceled. The Electric Power Authority reported an island-wide power outage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 4:24 a.m., just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. It initially gave the magnitude as 6.6, and later adjusted the reading. Ponce Mayor Mayita Meléndez told Telemundo that a 77-year-old resident in her city on the island’s southern coast died after a wall collapsed during the quake.”