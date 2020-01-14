Pelosi: House Will Move Tomorrow to Transmit Articles of Impeachment to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told colleagues behind closed doors that tomorrow the House will move to transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate, but it’s not yet clear who the impeachment managers from the House will be.
In related news, Rudy Giuliani has been pushing to be added to Trump’s legal team on the Senate floor: “Giuliani has pressed Trump to make him part of the team of lawyers who will argue the case against his removal from office on the Senate floor, a White House official and two sources close to the President told CNN. Giuliani has argued that he knows the case against the President inside-out.”