Pelosi: House Will Move Tomorrow to Transmit Articles of Impeachment to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told colleagues behind closed doors that tomorrow the House will move to transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate, but it’s not yet clear who the impeachment managers from the House will be.

Speaker Pelosi indicated that the House will vote Wednesday on a resolution to name the impeachment managers for the Senate trial of President Trump and transmit the articles to the chamber, according to two sources. @mkraju reports. https://t.co/bgG3iZPLoC pic.twitter.com/PS5rJBPrgB — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 14, 2020

In related news, Rudy Giuliani has been pushing to be added to Trump’s legal team on the Senate floor: “Giuliani has pressed Trump to make him part of the team of lawyers who will argue the case against his removal from office on the Senate floor, a White House official and two sources close to the President told CNN. Giuliani has argued that he knows the case against the President inside-out.”