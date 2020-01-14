Sean Ford Wants to Be a Spokesman for Queer Love

Author and artist Peter McGough puts the spotlight on gay adult performer Sean Ford in Interview magazine this month in a conversation about “the normalization of violence, the death of eroticism, and the reclaiming of the word ‘faggot.'”

Ford told McGough he wants to be a spokesman for queer love: “I’ve been trying to push it onto others, working with fashion designers who also appreciate sexuality and don’t try to hide from it. I think, in that regard, pushing the idea and image of gay love and intimacy as more of a public sphere and not so much as the disposable thing that porn tends to construe it as. … Violence has become so much more normalized than eroticism. I think it’s for actually quite an intentional, sinister reason. It’s because violence tends to push people apart for the benefit of the powerful. Love, radical love, tends to bring people together and can affect real change. I think the promotion and normalization of violence over love and eroticism has been an intentional move by the powerful to sort of drive us away from each other.”