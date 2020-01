Pope Francis apologized on Wednesday after he was filmed slapping a woman who had grabbed him from a crowd of people lined up along a barricade. The incident happened shortly after the Pope had visited the Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square.

This evening after visiting the Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis loses his cool after being grabbed by a pilgrim who wouldn't let go of his hand. The Pope repeated slapped her hand and told her to let go of him. pic.twitter.com/6Qrgh8aZKz — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) December 31, 2019

In remarks on Wednesday morning, Pope Francis said, “I ask your forgiveness for my bad example of [patience] yesterday.”