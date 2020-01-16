Protesters to Greet Anti-LGBTQ Evangelist Franklin Graham in Key West

Anti-LGBTQ evangelist Franklin Graham will visit Key West on Thursday night as part of his ““Decision America Sunshine State Tour.”

Not surprisingly, residents of the heavily LGBTQ island city are planning a protest. From the Facebook page: “Please join us to celebrate and let the world know that we do not support hate of any kind towards the LGBT community. Franklin Graham will be speaking at the Key West Amphitheater and preaching his well known hatred towards the LGBT community. We will be gathering to let both Graham and his followers that we do not accept that attitude and show them what Key West truly stands for.”

Graham told the Miami Herald he welcomes the protesters: “I’m not coming down to talk against them,” Graham said Thursday, en route to Key West. “I wouldn’t do that.” But Graham has condemned homosexuality as a sin. “That’s what God calls it,” he said. “I don’t call it that. That’s what God’s word is. I’m not going to Key West to preach against anybody. I”m going to tell everyone how they can have a relationship with God through faith in his son, Jesus Christ.”

Graham went on to compare homosexuality to adultery, lying, stealing and having pride. “I’m sure a lot of people in Key West have committed adultery,” he said.

Graham, who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, claims although his tour is called “Decision America,” it’s not designed to support the president’s re-election campaign.