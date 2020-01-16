U.K. Sees Massive Decline in HIV Infections Among Gay, Bi Men Thanks to PrEP

Significant progress on HIV! But it’s important to note:



🔹The 73% is in gay/bi men

🔹New diagnoses increased in some groups in 2018

🔹43% of people still diagnosed late

🔹#PrEP access remains capped in England

🔹We can’t be complacent to reach #ZeroHIVhttps://t.co/3NrLzgYOdv — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) January 16, 2020

HIV infections have declined a whopping 71 percent among gay and bisexual men in the United Kingdom since 2014, according to new figures from Public Health England.

Health officials believe the decline is due largely to the introduction of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). However, the drug is still not freely available in England, where 15 people have tested positive for HIV while awaiting a trial.

The BBC reports: Phil Samba, of advocacy group Prepster, told BBC News that while the new data was incredibly promising, the lack of commitment from the government to making Prep widely available in England remained troubling. … Terrence Higgins Trust head of policy Debbie Laycock said a focus beyond communities stereotypically associated with HIV was now needed. “The fact we are still seeing 43% of all new HIV diagnoses at a late stage, in particular among heterosexual men and the over-50s, is evidence of the urgent need to engage these groups around HIV and regular testing.”