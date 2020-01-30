One Million Moms: Super Bowl Ad Featuring Drag Queens Promotes ‘Sexual Confusion’

Fresh off a campaign against Burger King’s use of “the d-word” — damn, not dick – One Million Moms is calling on the NFL and Fox to pull a Super Bowl ad featuring drag queens



As we mentioned the other day, the ad for Sabra hummus stars RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, according to a teaser released this week:

“It’s [SIC] will be the first commercial of its kind in Super Bowl history, and One Million Moms is asking that it be removed from the advertising lineup immediately,” the group wrote. “Sabra Dipping Company LLC is choosing to push an agenda of sexual confusion instead of promoting its actual product. The PC-inclusive ad blurs the biological distinctions between male and female. Normalizing this lifestyle is contrary to what conservative, Christian parents are teaching their children about God’s design for sexuality. Thanks Sabra! Now parents have to explain to their confused children!”

One Million Moms, which is part of the American Family Association (an anti-LGBTQ hate group), previously issued a general plea for the NFL to “keep the Super Bowl clean,” and now says the Sabra ad is “not what we had in mind.”



“Some of our supporters no longer watch NFL ballgames, but for those families who still do, we are asking this year’s Super Bowl halftime show and commercials be kept family friendly,” the group wrote.



You know you've reached mainstream success when One Million Moms starts a petition to protest your hummus commercial. Congrats @miz_cracker & @KimChi_Chic, get that $$$!! pic.twitter.com/GBqj1SYxKM — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) January 29, 2020

Not surprisingly, One Millions Moms isn’t the only right-wing group taking issue with the ad. LifeSite News has launched a petition calling for people to boycott the Super Bowl over the ad.

“Do not allow yourself to be used by the LBGT activists who see sport as the final frontier of their conquest to shove their shameful agenda down the throats of everyone, in every area of life, at all times,” the petition states.

“Fans are really disappointed that Fox – of all channels – would allow this type of ad,” said Scott Schittl, one of LifeSite’s campaign managers. “But, if enough people pledge to boycott this year, that will be a catalyst for change, so, that, next year, it will again be safe for children to watch the Super Bowl.”

LifeSite said the petition had garnered 18,000 signatures in its first day. About 100 million people watch the Super Bowl each year.