Pete Buttigieg Gets First Endorsement from Black Member of Congress: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg, whose poor polling among black voters has been well documented by the media, just got his first endorsement from a black member of Congress, Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD), who also became the campaign’s first national co-chair.

The Washington Post reports: “Brown, 58, is a relatively junior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, having been elected to Congress in 2016. Two years earlier, Brown lost a governor’s race in heavily Democratic Maryland to current Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, in part because of a significant drop-off in Democratic turnout. Brown acknowledged Buttigieg has received criticism for how he has approached racial issues in South Bend, but he said Buttigieg has not shied away from the critiques.”

Brown appeared on MSNBC to discuss the endorsement.