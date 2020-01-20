Towleroad Gay News

Randy Rainbow Opens 2020 with a Non-Salute to the Third Impeached President, ‘That Don’ — WATCH

Randy Rainbow is back with his first anthem of 2020, channeling Beauty and the Beast‘s “Gaston” in an interview with the third impeached president of the United States, “That Don!”

