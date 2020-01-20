Randy Rainbow Opens 2020 with a Non-Salute to the Third Impeached President, ‘That Don’ — WATCH January 20, 2020 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment Randy Rainbow is back with his first anthem of 2020, channeling Beauty and the Beast‘s “Gaston” in an interview with the third impeached president of the United States, “That Don!” <noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/qWbonwwFG-c?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>