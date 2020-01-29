White House Threatens John Bolton Over Publication of Book Exposing Trump’s Ukraine Motives

The Trump administration has threatened former National Security Manager John Bolton over the publication of his memoir, The Room Where It Happened, which reportedly directly links the president’s withholding of U.S. military aid to demands that Ukraine investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

The warning to Bolton says that the book contains classified information and says “the manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion” of said material.

WH letter to Bolton warning him against publication of his book as it is right now pic.twitter.com/dsICaKQuJe January 29, 2020

The NYT reports: “White House officials deny that they are trying to block the entire book from publication, insisting that they are only seeking to shield content they consider ‘classified.'”